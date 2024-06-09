Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 77,355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 622,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,919,000 after buying an additional 46,501 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after buying an additional 20,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.73. 3,627,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.72. The company has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

