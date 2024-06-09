Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in RTX by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,952. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.11. 3,526,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,565. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.07. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.