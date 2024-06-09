Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $432.11.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $382.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $378.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.52.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

