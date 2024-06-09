Everscale Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.96 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $105.96 million and $239,450.48 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,113,635,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,968,542,439 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

