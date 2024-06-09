Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $182,314.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Exelixis Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Exelixis
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exelixis
Exelixis Company Profile
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exelixis
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.