Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sells $182,314.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth about $73,449,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after buying an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 948.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,267,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,062 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

