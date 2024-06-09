Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $125.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,658. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.03 and a 12 month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

