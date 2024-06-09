Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,330 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 3.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,137,865,000 after acquiring an additional 576,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.75. 13,289,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,181,446. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.59. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

