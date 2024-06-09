Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) PT Lowered to $232.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $236.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $198.68 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $144.08 and a 12 month high of $224.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

