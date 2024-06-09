Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) is Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,912 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after purchasing an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.48. 224,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.87. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $67.93.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

