First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,809,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,067,006 shares during the quarter. First Horizon makes up approximately 2.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $82,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 268.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 57.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Horizon by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,389,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

