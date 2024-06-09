First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.42.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 781.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

