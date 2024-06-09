First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stock Position Raised by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,976 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises 4.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,559,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,728,000 after purchasing an additional 869,676 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,335,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 800,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,103,000 after buying an additional 455,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.42.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.50. 785,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,011. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.63. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

