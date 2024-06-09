First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $255.84.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

FSLR opened at $267.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.73 and its 200-day moving average is $173.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $766,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,584,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $37,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

