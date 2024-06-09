First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $57.70

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and traded as high as $59.49. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 1,774 shares trading hands.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
