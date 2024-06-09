Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Downgraded by Guggenheim

Guggenheim cut shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FLNC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 2.63. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $623.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 21,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 462.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 125,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

