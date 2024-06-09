FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,798. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. FMC’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.