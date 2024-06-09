Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,190 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,933,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,006,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

