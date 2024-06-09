Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,664,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,411,000 after buying an additional 108,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,350,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $203,501,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,971. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.03.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,097 shares of company stock worth $5,954,610. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

