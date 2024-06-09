Future Fund LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Future Fund LLC reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 0.7% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.85. 1,849,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,317. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

