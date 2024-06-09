GAMCO Investors, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:GAMI)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

GAMCO Investors Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GAMI stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $637.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. GAMCO Investors has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors ( NYSE:GAMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

