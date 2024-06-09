Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41,954 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $24,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Shares of Gartner stock traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $434.44. 296,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.71. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,004 shares of company stock worth $6,381,523. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

