General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stake Reduced by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Prudential PLC increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 161,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R grew its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Stock Up 0.1 %

GIS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 3,373,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.94.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

