Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at $13,630,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABVX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,298. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.