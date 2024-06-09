Gordon Haskett Upgrades Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) to Buy

Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CART. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of CART stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. Maplebear has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $703,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 264,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,937.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,568. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Incline Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the 1st quarter valued at $8,661,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $3,729,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $4,484,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $11,610,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 1st quarter worth about $8,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

