Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 904,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198,991 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $22,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,133,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $100,387,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,928,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,942 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,530,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,914 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,495,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.31. 2,454,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,993. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

