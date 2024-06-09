Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Gravity Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Gravity has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
