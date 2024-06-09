Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Gravity Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY opened at $88.04 on Thursday. Gravity has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07.

Get Gravity alerts:

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.78 million for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 46.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gravity

About Gravity

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gravity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Gravity by 78.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 124.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 87,354 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gravity by 6.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Gravity in the third quarter worth $900,000. 9.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.