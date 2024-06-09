Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.50

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.51 ($0.10), with a volume of 9,319,720 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 12 ($0.15) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GGP

Greatland Gold Price Performance

About Greatland Gold

The company has a market cap of £382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -938.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.49.

(Get Free Report)

Greatland Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the 30% owned Havieron deposit, covering an area of 38 square kilometers located in the Paterson province of Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.