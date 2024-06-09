Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0338 on Top Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $141,562.92 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0338 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,611.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.41 or 0.00675764 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00115794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00038755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00240416 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00054662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00081751 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

