Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.
Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on GGAL
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Galicia
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.