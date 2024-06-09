Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.284 per share by the bank on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.09.

Grupo Financiero Galicia has raised its dividend by an average of 145.6% per year over the last three years. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Financiero Galicia to earn $4.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL opened at $31.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $37.83.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

