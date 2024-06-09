Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.46

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and traded as low as $6.00. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 817,544 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $391.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 95,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

