Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.23.

GWRE stock opened at $129.98 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,067,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

