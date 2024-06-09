GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.85.

Several research firms recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

GXO stock opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.02. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.09 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

