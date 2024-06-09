Harvest Management LLC Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Harvest Management LLC lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. WestRock accounts for 0.4% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in WestRock by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in WestRock by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 253,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 206,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.7 %

WRK traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,262. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Argus lifted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

