Harvest Management LLC Takes $4.61 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Hess makes up about 4.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hess by 30.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Hess by 33.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Hess by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Hess by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Hess Trading Down 0.3 %

HES traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.54. 1,166,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

