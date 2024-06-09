Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Haynes International

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $7,070,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Haynes International by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.