HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.35% of HCI Group worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,794,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.00 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,500 shares in the company, valued at $38,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $3,394,226.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,041.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303 over the last three months. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCI Group Price Performance

HCI stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.86. 74,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,515. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 17.72%. Research analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

HCI Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCI Group

About HCI Group

(Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.