Head to Head Analysis: Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) vs. CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rayonier $1.06 billion 4.28 $173.49 million $1.12 27.13 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

Rayonier has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rayonier 15.92% 3.21% 1.62% CBL & Associates Properties 0.82% 0.68% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rayonier and CBL & Associates Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rayonier 0 2 0 0 2.00 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rayonier presently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.52%. Given Rayonier’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rayonier is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Rayonier shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rayonier shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rayonier beats CBL & Associates Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rayonier

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S. South (1.85 million acres), U.S. Pacific Northwest (418,000 acres) and New Zealand (421,000 acres).

About CBL & Associates Properties

(Get Free Report)

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.