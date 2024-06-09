Head to Head Contrast: PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) versus Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of PodcastOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PodcastOne alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PodcastOne and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06% Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.96 -$14.73 million N/A N/A Sound Group $316.83 million 0.04 $12.54 million $0.99 2.30

This table compares PodcastOne and Sound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sound Group has higher revenue and earnings than PodcastOne.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PodcastOne and Sound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PodcastOne currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 163.89%. Given PodcastOne’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

Sound Group beats PodcastOne on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

About Sound Group

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for PodcastOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PodcastOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.