Head-To-Head Contrast: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) vs. Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sentage alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Bitfarms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $150,000.00 42.34 -$1.90 million N/A N/A Bitfarms $146.37 million 6.42 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -6.32

Analyst Recommendations

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitfarms.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sentage and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $3.72, suggesting a potential upside of 54.86%. Given Bitfarms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Sentage.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04%

Risk & Volatility

Sentage has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sentage beats Bitfarms on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.