Hennessy Advisors Inc. Invests $114,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after buying an additional 28,086 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.94. 3,038,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 231.93, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.66.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

