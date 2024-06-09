Herc (NYSE:HRI) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of HRI opened at $132.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Herc has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Herc will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total value of $890,216.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Herc by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,936,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,776,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 499,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,371,000 after acquiring an additional 45,952 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

