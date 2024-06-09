Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stake Boosted by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Hercules Capital comprises 4.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Hercules Capital worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE HTGC traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.79. 653,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

