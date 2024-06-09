Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.90. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,733,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,151,000 after acquiring an additional 695,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after acquiring an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,518,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,187,000 after purchasing an additional 880,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

