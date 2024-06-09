HGI Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Camden Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $106.69. 407,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,468. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.03.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

