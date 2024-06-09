HGI Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,203 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises about 2.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 161,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after purchasing an additional 84,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opinicus Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ARE traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.49. 987,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,600. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

