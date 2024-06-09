HGI Capital Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 3.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

