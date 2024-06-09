HGI Capital Management LLC Has $436,000 Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

HR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,452. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.