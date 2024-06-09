Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,158 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 1.4% of Thematics Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Hologic were worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 397,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 96.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.60.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.51. 1,186,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,254. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.02 and a 52-week high of $82.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

