holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69,491.01 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 26.8% higher against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $69,491.01 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,690.33 or 0.05315186 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00047484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009419 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002483 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00507772 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,356.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.