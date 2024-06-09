holoride Trading 19.3% Higher This Week (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One holoride token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $80,256.36 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,689.58 or 0.05311514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00046582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009423 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00014199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011296 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 856,710,820 tokens. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 856,710,820 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00507772 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $79,356.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

